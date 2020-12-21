From the Broome County Department of Public Works-Division of Solid Waste Management:
BINGHAMTON, NY – As in years past, the Broome County Division of Solid Waste
Management will be working with Broome County Parks and Recreation to facilitate free
Christmas tree recycling this holiday season. The Christmas trees will be chipped and
composted or used for landscaping needs.
Please make sure you remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments, and other decorations before
dropping off trees for recycling. The following locations offer recycling for real Christmas trees only, faux (plastic) Christmas trees can be brought to the Broome County landfill for disposal.
Broome County Landfill
286 Knapp Rd., Binghamton NY
December 26, 2020-January 30, 2021
Mon-Fri 7am-2:45pm and Saturday 7am-11:45am
Grippen Park
607 S Grippen Ave, Endicott, NY
December 26, 2020– January 31, 2021
During daylight hours, The NY State Department of Environmental
Conservation also offers free Christmas
tree recycling at their office in
Kirkwood.
NYSDEC
Sub-office:1679 Route 11, Kirkwood, NY
December 26, 2020-January 31, 2021
8am-4pm Daily