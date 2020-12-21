From the Broome County Department of Public Works-Division of Solid Waste Management:

BINGHAMTON, NY – As in years past, the Broome County Division of Solid Waste

Management will be working with Broome County Parks and Recreation to facilitate free

Christmas tree recycling this holiday season. The Christmas trees will be chipped and

composted or used for landscaping needs.



Please make sure you remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments, and other decorations before

dropping off trees for recycling. The following locations offer recycling for real Christmas trees only, faux (plastic) Christmas trees can be brought to the Broome County landfill for disposal.

Broome County Landfill

286 Knapp Rd., Binghamton NY

December 26, 2020-January 30, 2021

Mon-Fri 7am-2:45pm and Saturday 7am-11:45am

Grippen Park

607 S Grippen Ave, Endicott, NY

December 26, 2020– January 31, 2021

During daylight hours, The NY State Department of Environmental

Conservation also offers free Christmas

tree recycling at their office in

Kirkwood.

NYSDEC

Sub-office:1679 Route 11, Kirkwood, NY

December 26, 2020-January 31, 2021

8am-4pm Daily