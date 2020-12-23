Christmas Tree Recycling Update

From The Tioga County Department of EC Dev and Planning:

The Tioga County Legislature announces its 2021 annual agricultural district enrollment period, which will run from January 2nd – January 31st, according to Article 25AA, §303-B of the NYS Agriculture and Markets Law and Tioga County Legislature resolution 296-03. During this time, any agricultural property owner may request inclusion of viable agricultural land not already included in a certified NYS Agricultural District. Tioga County has three agricultural districts that are made up of individual parcels or properties, but organized by municipal boundaries. The North Tioga Agricultural District contains agricultural parcels in the Towns of Richford, Berkshire, Newark Valley and the Village of Newark Valley. The Spencer Agricultural District contains agricultural properties in the Towns of Spencer, Barton, Candor and Tioga. Third is the Owego / Nichols Agricultural District containing properties in those two towns.