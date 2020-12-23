Christmas Tree Recycling Update

From the Broome County Department of Public Works – Division of Solid Waste Management:
BROOME COUNTY, NY – Due to the snow storm on 12/17, Christmas tree recycling at
Grippen Park in Endicott has been suspended until further notice.
The below locations will be accepting trees from all Broome County residents as planned.
NYSDEC Sub-office
1679 Route 11, Kirkwood, NY
December 26, 2020-January 31, 2021
8am-4pm Daily
Broome County Landfill
286 Knapp Rd., Binghamton NY
December 26, 2020-January 30, 2021
Mon-Fri 7am-2:45pm and Saturday 7am-11:45am