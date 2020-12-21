Christmas & New Year’s Refuse Schedule, Village Offices Closure and Christmas tree collection

From the Village of Johnson City:

Village offices will be closed on Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25th in observance

of Christmas and on Friday, January 1, 2021 in observance of New Year’s Day.



The Village of Johnson City refuse collection schedule for the weeks of December 20, 2020 and

December 27, 2020 will be as follows:



CHRISTMAS (Friday, Dec. 25th) – Collections will be as follows: Garbage normally collected

on Friday, December 25 will be collected on Monday, December 28.



NEW YEAR’S DAY 2021 (Friday, Jan. 1st) – Collections will be as follows: Garbage normally

collected on Friday, January 1 will be collected on Monday, January 4.



Christmas trees will be collected on Monday, January 11th, January 18th and January 25th, 2021.

All ornaments, tinsel and garland must be removed from the trees. Please DO NOT leave your

tree in a plastic bag at the curb. There will be no yard waste collection.