Chris Knickerbocker, Candace Murchie, Jess Petrylak – Creative in Quarantine: TAC Artists’ Spotlight

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Chris Knickerbocker, an assemblage artist of Old Souls Home, writes: “When you have to stay inside and you have lots of architectural salvage, you start work on your secret door…” in your studio. To see more of Chris’ work, check out her work on Facebook or on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/_oldsoulshome

Candace Murchie, from Vestal, writes: “It’s been a great spring for daffodils, [and I] spent a couple weeks trying to capture their essence. A few other spring flowers caught my eye, and yeah, some produce, too.” To see more of Candace’s work, check out Candace Murchie Fine Art on Facebook.

Jess Petrylak, from Port Crane, shared a new piece called “Somewhere Over Technicolor”. According to Jess, “’Somewhere Over Technicolor’ is a piece inspired by being a creative in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the classic film Wizard of Oz. The home during this historic National Emergency has become a sanctuary, our armor and protector, the safety net of our memory and self—there is no place like home. But somewhere and someday, through the isolation and rain-stained windows, the phases of reopening promises a new life on the horizon.” Thank you for this inspiring piece and beautiful burst of color. To see more of Jessica’s work, go to www.jessicapetrylak.com.