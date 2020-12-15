CHOW to receive $10,000 donation from caring Mirabito Employees

From CHOW:

Binghamton NY— A few Mirabito employees, who wish to remain anonymous, have made a $10,000 donation to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) and say, “they feel fortunate to have been able to work and wanted to share their good fortune with others.”

During the COVD-19 pandemic, CHOW is working harder than ever to distribute food to those in need in our community. Due to the pandemic and the loss of jobs and income, many families in our area, and across the country, are relying on organizations like CHOW to provide food this holiday season that have never had to before.

“The contribution these employees have chosen to make to CHOW is very generous and heartfelt,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO of Mirabito Energy Products. “It is yet another example of the quality of people we are proud to have as part of the Mirabito Team.”

