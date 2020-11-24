Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton & Mirabito Team -Up for Annual Give Back Friday Toy Drive

From The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton:

The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton will be hosting its annual Give Back Friday Drive-Thru Toy Drive at Mirabito Convenience Store on Friday, November 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mirabito’s is located at 3151 Vestal Parkway across from Target.

Santa Claus and his elves will be collecting new toys and donations in support of the local Toys for Tots. Mirabito will be hosting a gas sale and serving refreshments to thank patrons for their support of the Charity’s Toy Drive.

“The impact of the pandemic on our community has been severe resulting in many residents being furloughed or laid-off. As a result, the need for toys this year is greater than ever,” said Liz Bucci, Charity spokesperson.

“Stop by Mirabito’s on the Vestal Parkway donate a new toy, save on a fill-up and help make Christmas special for a deserving child,” continued Bucci.

This is the 13th year of the Annual of the Give Back Friday Toys for Tots campaign.