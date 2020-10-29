Children’s (and Adults) Pumpkin Painting Challenge – Winners

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga County, NY: Inspired by the artist Yayoi Kusama and her painted pumpkins, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) hosted a Children’s (and Adult’s) Pumpkin Painting Challenge this October. After repeated requests to add Under 3 and Over 21 categories, we wound up with 36 submissions from families in and around Tioga County. The winners are:

Age Group 1: Serena P.

Age Group 2: Brooke B.

Age Group 3: Zoie M.

Age Group 4: Grace O.

Age Group 5: No submissions

Age Group 6: Brooklyn G.

Age Group 7: Peggy S.

Honorable Mention: Mira F.

Below is a list of all of the other participants for this year’s challenge:

Brynn B. Tara G. Gracie O. Peggy S.

Graham B. Forrest H. Patrick O. Sabrina S.

Hadley B. Sawyer H. Penny O. Camden T.

Jacob D. Lara L. Alayna P. Harlow T.

Luciana D. Juliana M. Ronald P. Maxx T.

Joe G. Kristie M. Lucas S. McKayla W.

Leo G. Nola M. Olivia S. Rosalyn

Xavier

Note: For the sake of privacy, we only listed the first name, last name initial.

Cookie decorating kits, compliments of C&M Sweets, were distributed to children who won in each category on Halloween. A bottle of wine was presented to the winner of the adult category. With the permission of families, Tioga Arts Council will donate pumpkins to Catholic Charities, a local food bank, and/or Tioga Rural Ministry so clients can use pumpkins to roast seeds or make pies.

If you have any questions, e-mail Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.