Childcare Programs Reopen May 18th at The Discovery Center

Having previously provided emergency childcare services to the families of healthcare and other essential workers, The Discovery Center has robust safety procedures in place to ensure the health of all the children in our care. Our procedures include smaller group sizes, extra cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day, activities designed to support social distancing, screening of temperatures for all children and staff, as well as limiting the number of staff in the classrooms. All Discovery Center staff members will be wearing face masks and children are welcome to bring masks from home (though they are not required).