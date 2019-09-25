WHITNEY POINT, NY – Did you know that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old?

Properly used child safety seats and booster seats can reduce the risk of injury and death for children significantly however only 16% of seats are being used correctly.

That is why the Broome County Health Department in partnership with the New York State Police and Visions Federal Credit Union are teaming up to hold a child safety seat check event on Friday, September 27th at the Whitney Point Preschool and Daycare located at 2496 West Main Street, Whitney Point from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to help families determine if their seat is appropriate for their child based on age, height, and weight, if their seat is properly installed and if the child is correctly harnessed.

Interested families should bring their child safety seat(s), their child/children, the vehicle the child safety seat will be installed into, the car seat manual and the vehicle manual.

Inspections will be done on a first come, first serve basis, 3pm-6pm

For more information about this event, please call Christine Muss at 607.778.2807.