Child Safety Seat Check in Tioga County on August 13, 2021

OWEGO, NY- Did you know that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among child in the United States?

Choosing the correct car seat for your child and installing it correctly can make a lifesaving difference.

Come have your child’s seat checked at the Child Safety Seat Check Event in Tioga County and feel confident that your child is safe while riding in your car!

When: Friday, August 13th from 9:30am – 12:00pm

Where: Tioga County Health & Human Services Building 1062 State Route 38, Owego, NY 13827

Cost: FREE!

Certified Car Seat Technicians will be checking for:

• Correct Car Seat Installation

• Car Seat Fit for Your Child

• Expired and/or Damaged Car Seats

Tioga County Public Health will have car seats on-hand to replace any seats that are found to be expired or that do not properly fit your child.

These new seats are replaced at no cost to the family.

Replacement seats are available for families living in Tioga County.

Appointments are recommended, but are not required.

To schedule your appointment or for more information, please contact Kylie Holochak at 607-687-8612 or holochakk@tiogacountyny.gov.

This program is funded by grants from the Community Foundation of South Central New York and

Visions Federal Credit Union.