Chenango Forks CSD Summer Meal Program 2021

From The Chenango Forks Central School District:

The Chenango Forks CSD announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits.



Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.



To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.

Location: Chenango Forks Elementary 6 Patch Road, Binghamton, NY 13901

Dates: 07/07/21 – 08/25/21

Meal Pick Up: Wednesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Available to individuals 18 and younger