Chenango County Farm Bureau Ag day cancellation

From the Chenango County Farm Bureau:

Our Ag Day event is cancelled! We will virtually recognize March 20th as ‘Ag Recognition Day’ & plan an event at a later date! Farmers have a history of rallying to grow more food during times of national crisis.

During WWII, the U.S. channeled citizens’ energy into practical action by encouraging ‘Victory Gardens’. By doubling efforts at home and on the farm, we strengthened our communities and provided hope in a time of stress. Now, we need ‘Resilience Gardens’