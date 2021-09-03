Chenango Arts Council Seeks School Memorabilia for Exhibit

From the Chenango Arts Council

Chenango Arts Council is seeking memorabilia, yearbooks and other items from the years its 27 West Main Street location served as the Norwich City Middle and High Schools.

Submitted items will be displayed in the gallery exhibit “Back to School”, which explores the building’s past as a school, and will be returned once the show closes.

“Lots of people visit with fond memories of their school days” says Executive Director Alecia ONeill. “The Arts Council office was once the Principal’s office, not that anyone ever admits to being sent there!”

Those interested in sharing their memorabilia will be please deliver it to the Chenango Arts Council, 27 West Main Street, Norwich NY 13815 by September 10, 2021.

“Back to School” will open with a public reception on Friday, September 17th at 5:30pm. Light refreshments will be provided from the Cottage Bakery, which operates out of Creative Works in Norwich, NY. The exhibit will run until October 1st.

Any questions may be directed to Chenango Arts Council at 607-336-2787 or info@chenangoarts.org.