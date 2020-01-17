Chenango Arts Council presents: Art Around the Southern Tier

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Don’t say goodbye to 2019 just yet!

Revisit the art Chenango Arts Council and the New York State Decentralization Grant Program helped bring to Broome, Chenango and Otsego Counties.

Learn more about local festivals and events and maybe discover something new to check out in 2020!

Opening reception is Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Refreshments will be generously provided by the Cottage Bakery, operating out of Creative Works in Norwich NY.