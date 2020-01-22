Chenango Arts Council hosts its first quarterly volunteer meeting

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Norwich NY: The Chenango Arts Council will host its first quarterly volunteer meeting on Wednesday, January 29th at 5:30 pm in their conference room at 27 West Main Street, Norwich, NY.

There are numerous opportunities to volunteer throughout the year, whether at performances, gallery shows or special events and projects.

“Volunteerism is such a wonderful way not only to support the arts, but to become more connected to your community. We have something to suit all interests” says Executive Director Alecia Oneill.

Prior experience is not necessary. For more information, please call 607-336-ARTS or visit www.chenangoarts.org.