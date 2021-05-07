Chenango Arts Council announces the winners of its 2021 CASA Student Art Show

From the Chenango Arts Council

Norwich Ny: Chenango Arts Council is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 CASA Student Art Show and two student scholarships, Chenango Music and Lucy Funke.

This year, the CASA Student Art Show was posted online as well as displayed in the Martin W. Kappel Gallery, and remains visible at ChenangoArts.org. Chenango Arts Council is deeply grateful to all the students and teachers who participated during this difficult year.

The artwork was judged in the categories of Drawing, Painting, Photography, 3D Sculpture, and Mixed Media. The 2021 Winners are:

Drawing:

1st Place: Yellow Submarine by Isaac Garner, Sherburne Earlville

2nd Place: Dean by Loraine McCaulley, Afton

Honorable Mention: Emmeline by Emmeline Vroman, Afton

Painting:

1st Place: Bob’s Nighthawks by Grace Bergskaug, Afton

2nd Place: Casey by Taylor Homann, Sherburne/Earlville

Honorable Mention: Troy by Lillie Ashton, Sherburne/Earlville

Photography

1st Place: Mixed Emotions by Trinity Thornton, Sherburne Earlville

2nd Place: Hidden Beauty by Taylor Jennings, Sherburne Earlville

Honorable Mention: god complex.pny, by Donald Mercer, Sherburne Earlville

3d Sculpture:

1st Place: Earth by Ty Esposito, Oxford

2nd Place: Shrimp Cocktail by Raven Rivenburgh, Sherburne/Earlville.

Honorable Mention: Grand by Liam O’Brien

Mixed Media:

1st Place: Notorious RBG by Raven Rivenburgh, Sherburne/Earlville

2nd Place: Edgar Allan Poe by Isaac Gardener, Sherburne Earlville

Honorable Mention, Blooming by Alyssa Dunckel, Oxford.

Chenango Arts Council is also pleased to award scholarships to three Chenango County students who intend to go on to study art or music in college in pursuit of a career in the arts.

The Lucy Funke Scholarship awards two High School Seniors $500 each to pursue Visual, Performing or Theatrical Arts. This year, Amy Avolio of Unadilla Valley Central School and Maria Pomares of Norwich City School have earned the scholarship.

The Chenango Music Scholarship awards $1000 to one High School Senior who wishes to study music in college in pursuit of a career in performing or teaching. Natalie Barrows of Oxford High School earned it this year.

Due to COVID restrictions, all scholarships will be awarded to the students at their schools. Chenango Arts Council warmly congratulates all the participants and winners of scholarships and Student Art Show.