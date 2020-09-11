Chenango Arts Council Announces Reopening of Galleries

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Chenango Arts Council is pleased to announce its Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries will reopen to the public on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. “Water- Different Forms” is a photography series by Stephen J. Appel, the Council’s first exhibit viewable in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced galleries everywhere online.

Although current circumstances do not allow for an opening reception, art lovers can visit the show until October 2, 2020. Masks and social distancing will be required.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to the Galleries,” exudes Executive Director Alecia ONeill. “Even if the experience has to be a little different for everyone’s safety, the show is breathtaking!”

True to the name, Mr. Appel’s photos depict water as droplets, snow, streams, ice crystals and other wonders of nature. Much of the imagery is a study in macro-photography, or an extreme closeup of a tiny subject, allowing the viewer a new perspective on objects they might never even notice.

“Our online gallery will continue to showcase our artists’ work,” promises ONeill. “This will be the first exhibit we can present in-house and also post on our website and social media.”

“Water- Different Forms” can be enjoyed at the Arts Council’s 27 West Main Street, Norwich NY 13815 location, and at ChenangoArts.org as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Chenango Arts Council’s hours of operation at Tuesday-Friday, 10 am – 5 pm. Any questions can be directed to 607-336-2787 or info@chenangoarts.org.