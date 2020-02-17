Chenango Arts Council Announces Closing Reception

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Chenango Arts Council celebrates Black History Month, as well as offering a respite from the snow with the exhibit “Escape to Tortola”, happening now in its Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft galleries.

Comprised of two distinctive but complementary art styles, the show contains watercolors by Aileen Malcolm depicting scenes from The British Virgin Islands, its residents, and tropical beauty.

It also boasts select pieces on loan from Africa House in Endicott, NY which offer a sampling of what can be enjoyed in their beautiful galleries.

Originals and prints of Malcolm’s watercolors are offered for sale, with all proceeds going to Chenango Arts Council. “You almost feel as though you’re stepping onto Tortola walking into our gallery,” says CAC Executive Director Alecia ONeill. “It’s ironic the opening reception was snowed out!”

Instead, the Chenango Arts Council will host a closing reception on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm. As with an opening reception, refreshments will be provided by the Cottage Bakery, operating out of Creative Works in Norwich, NY. The event is free and open to the public.

This exhibit is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.