Chenango Arts Council and Norwich Theater Company are putting the FUN in Fundraiser

From the Chenango Arts Council:

For one night only, the Martin W. Kappel Theater will play host to daring acrobatics, visual arts and classical music in a fundraiser benefiting both the Norwich Theater Company and Chenango Arts Council.



“Galumpha: The Beethoven Project” takes place at 7 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Part of the Binghamton Philharmonic’s yearlong celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday, the show will include choreography commissioned especially for the festivities, the composer’s music and an original portrait of him completed by artist Denny Dent at the Colorscape Arts Festival in 1995. This painting is the property of NBT Bank, who generously contributed it to this multifaceted tribute to Beethoven, art and entertainment.



“Not only does this show benefit more than one local arts organization,” says CAC Executive Director Alecia ONeill, “but it really is so many different types of art and performance coming together. Galumpha is always thrilling, and now they’re combined with the music of Beethoven and this amazing painting. Whatever you come to see, we’ve got you covered!”



The performance will take place at 27 West Main St, Norwich NY. Tickets are $20 general admission seating. Purchase them by visiting www.chenangoarts.org or by calling 607-336-ARTS.



Chenango Arts Council and Norwich Theater Company would especially like to thank this event’s sponsors; NBT Bank, the Binghamton Philharmonic, James F. Miller Esq, Piaker & Lyons, Stan Cwynar, Rounds Enterprises, Chris Hoffman, the Network for Good, Renaissance Charitable Foundation, Motz Family Charitable Trust, Rich and Sally Heim, and Andy Horowitz.