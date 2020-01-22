Chenango Arts Council and Guernsey Memorial Library present four free film classics picked through survey

From the Chenango Arts Council:

Norwich NY: Chenango Arts Council and Guernsey Memorial Library are teaming up again to present four free film classics.

Every Wednesday in February beginning at 6:30 pm, a different iconic duo in Hollywood History will be featured either in the Martin W. Kappel Theater or in the Guernsey Library Community Room.

Top Hat, staring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, will be shown at the Arts Council February 5.

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall’s To Have and To Have Not will be shown February 12 at the library.

Back at the Arts Council on February 19, The Quiet Man stars John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, and the Dynamic Duos series concludes February 26 at the Library with Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.

The movies were chosen from the results of a survey asking members of the community what their favorite on-screen pairings are.

Both organizations would like to thank participants and especially this event’s sponsor, Kutik’s Honey in Oxford, NY. Bring your honey to see Dynamic Duos every Wednesday night in February, beginning at 6:30 pm!

For more information, please contact Chenango Arts Council at 607-336-ARTS or Guernsey Memorial Library at 607-334-4034.