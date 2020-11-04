Chenango Arts Council 2020 Member Show

From the Chenango Arts Council:

It’s been a crazy year, and we could all use some fun and a sense of connectivity. Chenango Arts Council begins this membership renewal season knowing that although we can’t yet bring people together as before, we have a rare opportunity to introduce our community to a new world of arts and culture. We’re excited to share fresh ideas like our Arts Catalog, which allows art lovers to purchase live, interactive cultural events and artists the opportunity to be seen and hired. Check it out at www.ChenangoArts.org! While there, register for our first ever ZOOM workshop – a poetry class and reading by Craig Czury – on November 8! Our gallery is now visible in-person and online and we’re excited to welcome you to both.

For our artists, membership comes with the added benefit of free participation in our arts catalog. This listing of artists and arts organization is shared on social media and publicized in the newspaper and on the radio, and can contain contact information, pictures, video and the potential to be hired for a virtual, interactive event of the artist’s design. See Your Guide to the New World of Arts and Culture on our website www.ChenangoArts.org to find out about all the creators and cultural organizations in our community and contact us to take part!

We’re also eager to hold in-person events when it is safe to do so, such as our Annual Members’ Show in the gallery! As always, we’ve including an entry form that will allow participants to submit up to three pieces. New this year, the show will be available online, allowing art lovers who don’t yet feel safe visiting a gallery to view it, and giving artists the opportunity to send work virtually if they choose. The annual exhibit will be in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries from December 15, 2020 until January 15, 2021, with December 1-10, 2020 as the submission period.

Please complete and return the enclosed Membership Renewal Form and call us at 607-336-2787 if you have any questions. Any level member is welcome to participate in the Arts Catalog or Member’s Show. Your support and participation have been the key to Chenango Arts Council’s success for the past 46 years. Despite the many adaptations the pandemic has forced us to make, when we come together, arts and culture can thrive and help us all to do the same.