Chemung Canal Trust Company Announces Revised Branch Office Accessibility

From the Chemung Canal Trust Company:

Open branches will utilize Drive-up windows exclusively

Chemung Canal Trust Company (CCTC) today announced that effective Monday, March 23rd all open branch offices will be accessible through their drive-up windows only. Chemung Canal will have 22 of their 26 offices open, with the exception of four offices which had previously been temporarily closed. These four offices remain closed. (A complete listing of the status of all CCTC branch offices is below.) These changes are made in a continued attempt to provide essential banking services, while promoting social distancing in an effort to help reduce to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, during their normal business hours, operating through their drive-up window only, until further notice:

Auburn: 185 Grant Ave.

Bath: 410 W. Morris St.

Big Flats: 437 Maple Ave.

Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St.

Corning: 149 W. Market St.

Cortland: 1094 Highway 222

Elmira: One Chemung Canal Plaza

Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

Horseheads: 29 Arnot Road

Horseheads: 602 S. Main St.

Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road

Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.

Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.

Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St.

Owego: 203 Main St.

Owego: 1054 State Route 17C

Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave.

Towanda, PA: 304 Main St.

Troy, PA: 159 Canton St.

Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd.

Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.

Waverly: 405 Chemung St.

The bank’s drive-up windows will accept transactions from both walk up and drive-up clients.

The following branch offices continue to be temporarily closed for all teller transactions:

Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

Binghamton: 127 Court St.

Elmira: 628 W. Church St.

Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.

“It’s obvious that this continues to be a very fluid situation and we take the guidance from the federal government, the Centers for Disease Control, and our state and local governments very seriously. We believe this decision allows us to create an increase in social distance between our staff and clients, which we hope will help ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce the potential exposure to the virus,” according to Anders M. Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company.

The bank indicated that, while the main office building is closed, employees remain accessible to clients through telephone and email, and teller transactions will continue to occur through the main office drive-up teller windows.

“In an effort to reduce the density within our facilities we have employees working from other bank locations or remotely through a secured computer network. That being said, we remain committed to continuing to serve as a trusted financial advisor to our clients. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our employees either directly, via phone or email, or through our Contact Center, @ (800) 836-3711,” Tomson said.

The bank’s website (www.chemungcanal.com) and mobile banking app will remain fully functional, allowing clients the ability to electronically complete transactions and access their accounts, 24/7.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this decision may create for our customers and our staff, but we believe this allows us to continue to provide essential banking services to our clients and our communities, while at the same time helping create a banking environment that reduces potential exposure to this virus,” Tomson said.