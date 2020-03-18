Chemung Canal Trust Company Announces Branch Changes Due To National Emergency

From the Chemung Canal Trust Company:

Chemung Canal Trust Company today announced that it will be temporarily realigning several of its branch offices in response to the National Emergency declared by President Bush and the State of Emergency declared by Governor Cuomo in New York and Governor Wolf in Pennsylvania. The changes are effective Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020.

The following branch offices will be temporarily closed for all teller transactions:

Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

Binghamton: 127 Court St.

Elmira: 628 W. Church St.

Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.

The following branch offices will be temporarily operating their drive-up windows only:

Big Flats: 437 Maple St.

Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.

Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.

Owego: 1054 State Route 17C

Towanda: 304 Main St.

Troy, PA: 159 Canton St.

Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.

“These temporary realignments are an effort to exercise an abundance of caution and as a precautionary measure to allow the bank to reduce the density of our staff throughout our footprint and create greater social distance between our staff and clients, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” according to Anders M. Tomson, President & CEO of Chemung Canal Trust Company. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the health and safety of our employees and our clients remains our top priority and we believe