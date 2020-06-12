Chef-Driven Food, Hand-Crafted Cocktails and Live Music Return to the Gaffer District!

CORNING, NY – Downtown Corning’s popular outdoor dining and entertainment venue, Market Street Social, is now officially open to the public. Located in the heart of the historic Gaffer District outside the Radisson Hotel Corning, Market Street Social welcomes guests (weather permitting) Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to 9 pm (under Phase Three reopening guidelines). Food & Beverage Ken Knowles have prepared a seasonal food and drink menu highlighted by freshly made salads and small plates conducive for sharing and locally sourced Finger Lakes wines and beers.

“With the closure of Market Street to vehicles this summer, our venue is ideally-located to start or finish off a night on the town,” said Rachel Courtney, General Manager of Market Street Social, which is located on the East end of the Gaffer District off the Market Street promenade. “We’re looking forward to elevating the dining and music scene in Corning while providing a fun and safe atmosphere.”

Live musical entertainment and a more extensive menu will launch in July at a grand reopening event (date TBD). In conjunction with opening Market Street Social, the Radisson Hotel Corning is also opening Steuben Bar, located inside just off the lobby. Opened Wednesday through Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm (beginning June 12), Steuben Bar offers the same menu options as its outside counterpart along with friendly bartender service. Guests of Market Street Social are invited to enjoy complimentary 2-hour use of the hotel’s parking lot, otherwise daily parking in the lot is available for $10 to anybody else. “Parking in the Gaffer District should be limited this summer and our lot is an ideal option for visitors headed downtown,” added Courtney.



Located between the hotel’s north and south buildings on Market Street just steps away from the shops and museums, Market Street Social offers seasonal al fresco dining complemented by fire pits, games and a casually-chic atmosphere. As with the rest of Radisson Hotel Corning’s food and beverage programs, Market Street Social incorporates fresh ingredients and worldly-inspired recipes to give guests an authentic experience. Radisson Hotel Corning was ranked as one of the nation’s three best Radisson Hotels by the 2019 U.S. News & World Report. For more info, visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-corning or call (607) 962-5000. Radisson Hotel Corning is located at 125 Denison Pkwy E, Corning, NY 14830.