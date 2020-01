From the Tioga Arts Council:

Join Tioga Arts Council (TAC) friends Christina Di Stefano, Abbey Hendrickson, and Brandon Smith for an awesome edition of Guest Bartending at John Barleycorn on Thursday, January 30, from 5 – 8 p.m. at 216 Front Street in Owego. All tips will collected will be donated to TAC.



Thanks for your support, and we hope to see you there. Cheers!