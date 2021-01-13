Chancellor Malatras Statement on SUNY Cortland Serving as a Large-Scale Vaccination Clinic

From SUNY Chancellor Malatras:

“As part of the fabric of the New York State community, SUNY from the beginning of COVID has been at the forefront of the response. We are proud to continue our COVID response effort by helping to administer and distribute vaccines. SUNY Cortland is another campus working toward this end, and is partnering with Cortland County and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center on a large-scale clinic to make the vaccine available first to those within phase 1A—our frontline heroes and vulnerable elderly populations. This partnership, and others across SUNY, is crucial to ensure we continue to move forward in the fight against COVID-19, and I thank all who are involved at SUNY Cortland for making this effort a priority.”