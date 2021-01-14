Chancellor Malatras Statement on Broome Community College Serving as a Vaccination Center

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) has long been on the frontlines of nutrition education throughout Broome County. With a team of content-based experts who have years of experience in their fields, the programs are guaranteed to be relevant, engaging, and research-based. As with most others in 2020 adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the once in-person nutrition and cooking classes have all moved virtual – but the knowledge and skills gained is the same. When deciding on resolutions and goals for the new 2021 year, CCE Broome wants you to put yours and your family’s health and well-being at the top of that list.