Chancellor Malatras Statement on Broome Community College Serving as a Vaccination Center

From the office of SUNY Chancellor Malatras:
“As New York State and local officials continue to prepare to vaccinate more individuals, our SUNY campuses are making resources available—they know all too well the stakes are high and they are eagerly raising their hands to help. Broome Community College today is joining the effort, offering up the usage of their vast campus Ice Center to ensure the county and public health officials have ample space to smoothly start vaccinations for the community. I thank Broome Community College’s leadership and Broome County officials for their great teamwork in our fight against this virus.”