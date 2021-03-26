Chancellor Malatras Announces SUNY Delhi Latest Campus to Join SUNY for All Campaign as Lead Campus for Free Online Training Center

From the office of SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras:

Albany, NY – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras today announced that SUNY Delhi is the latest campus to join the SUNY for All campaign as a lead campus for SUNY’s free Online Training Center. The campaign that launched in January features free college and career prep programs in high demand job areas through the Online Training Center to help more New Yorkers start their education or improve job prospects. The Online Training Center serves as a launching pad to new careers or SUNY’s 30 community colleges, SUNY Empire State College, SUNY Canton, and now SUNY Delhi for those who complete a certificate and have a high school diploma or equivalency. The application fee is also waived, saving students money.

SUNY Delhi offers associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, a master of science in nursing, as well as certificate programs through its workforce development and online programming.

Even before the pandemic, it was projected that 65 percent of jobs in the U.S. would require post-secondary education through 2020, and recent projections show that increasing to 70 percent by 2027. Currently, more than 2.2 million New Yorkers between the ages of 25 to 44 have no degree, and 2.6 million between the ages of 45-64 are without one.

“As the SUNY for All campaign expands, we are better serving our communities by opening doors to broader academic resources and support services—even help with SNAP enrollment or navigating COVID vaccine registration at our Educational Opportunity Centers—so we take away the hurdles to a post-secondary education,” said Chancellor Malatras. “And as more SUNY campuses, like Delhi today, join this effort, there are more options to graduate from free Online Training Center to our degree granting institutions. There are too many New Yorkers without a post-secondary education who could be left behind as the economy rebounds, and we will continue to build on the SUNY for All campaign to make that education possible for them.”

SUNY Delhi President Michael Laliberte said, “SUNY Delhi is proud to join the SUNY for All campaign, creating new student pathways to academic degrees. We are committed to providing New Yorkers with the opportunity to gain the credentials necessary to launch their careers and future by offering access to our outstanding online programs and extensive support services. SUNY for All is another example of SUNY’s broad outreach to provide all New Yorkers with high-quality and relevant academic services.”

The SUNY for All free Online Training Center includes programs offered through the University Center for Academic and Workforce Development (UCAWD), Advanced Technology Training and Information Networking (ATTAIN) labs, and Educational Opportunity Centers (EOCs). These online programs, coupled with success coaches, will help more New Yorkers earn a higher education degree. Additionally, small business owners can start or grow their enterprises with EntreSkills, the free online entrepreneurial education course developed by the New York Small Business Development Center.

SUNY Delhi Provost Dr. Thomas Jordan, who previously served at SUNY’s Bronx Educational Opportunity Center, said, “Our partnership with SUNY for All comes at an important time. As more jobs now require post-secondary education, having access to college and career preparation resources can be a life-changing opportunity to those seeking better job prospects or trying to get back on their feet after suffering the effects of the pandemic. We are pleased to join SUNY’s effort to answer this need.”

SUNY’s Educational Opportunity Centers have traditionally served as a launching pad to community colleges, and SUNY campuses have partnerships with many EOCs to give enrollment and orientation programs. The statewide network of ten EOCs and two Outreach and Counseling Centers include 600 faculty and staff. While SUNY’s EOCs are located in large urban areas across New York, SUNY’s Online Training Center is accessible across the state.

During Chancellor Malatras’ first State of the University System address, he described how SUNY will expand to provide to the people of New York education services of the highest quality, with the broadest possible access, fully representative of all segments of the population.

SUNY’s free Online Training Center includes the following programs for the spring semester:

Academic Certification

High School Equivalency

College Preparation

English As a Second Language

Pre-vocational Studies

Allied Health Certification

Professional Medical Coder & Biller

Pharmacy Technician

Emergency Medical Technician

Electronic Health Records

Physical Therapy Aide

Business & Industry Certification

Emergency Telecommunications

Advanced Manufacturing

Office Administration Professional

Child Development Associate

Customer Service

Teacher Assistant

Security Guard

OSHA 30 & 40

Civil Service Preparation

Small Business Certification

EntreSkills

Business Advisement, Webinar Business Trainings

It also offers nine self-paced academic and career training programs, which can be started at any time throughout the year and include:

High School Equivalency

Virtual Assistant Entrepreneur

Child Development Associate

College Preparation

Civil Service Exam Preparation

Customer Service Professional

Emergency Telecommunications

Pre-vocational Studies

Teacher Assistant

Currently more than 4,000 people have registered for additional information, 700 have applied, and 400 have enrolled in a program within SUNY’s fee Online Training Center. Registration is still open for many programs the Spring semester, which began on February 1. To learn more about SUNY for All’s campaign, including registering or attending a virtual informational session, partnership with Feeding New York State, and SNAP enrollment, visit https://www.suny.edu/sunyforall.

