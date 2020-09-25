Chamber Hosts Meet the Candidates Event on 9/30

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

Binghamton – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates Night on Wednesday, September 30th, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Binghamton, 2-8 Hawley Street, Binghamton NY.

This special event will give business leaders an opportunity to hear from the candidates seeking to represent our area. Each candidate will be granted 5-10 minutes to discuss their platform and why they would be the best candidate for business growth in Broome County. The event will be moderated by Jim Ehmke from channel 34. Jim will focus the questions on business climate and economic development related issues.

The event will also be streamed live via the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

CANDIDATES CONFIRMED TO SPEAK:

1. Anthony Brindisi – US 22 Congress (Prerecorded interview)

2. Claudia Tenney – US 22 Congress

3. Joe Angelino – NYS Assembly 122

4. Rick Shaw – NYS Assembly 122

5. Donna Lupardo – NYS Assembly NY 123

6. Fred Akshar – NYS Senate

7. Thomas Quiter – NYS Senate

8. Jason Garnar – Broome County Executive

9. Karl Bernhardsen – Broome County Executive

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Meet the Candidates

Date: Wednesday, September 30th, 2020

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. (Program will run 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

Location: Holiday Inn, 2-8 Hawley Street, Binghamton NY.

Cost: Free to the business community

Note: Due to COVID, we are not able to accommodate more than 50 people in person. No walk-ins

will be allowed. Virtual attendees can tune into the Chamber’s Facebook Page.