Chamber Hosts In-Person, Indoor Job & Career Fair on 12/4; Strict Social Distancing and Safety Protocols Apply

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Title Sponsor, Mirabito Energy Products, will host an in-person, indoor Job & Career Fair on Friday, December 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

Please note that all social distancing and safety protocols will apply including:

· A limit of 25 regular booths and 5 premier booths spaced out evenly between 5 distinct, adjacent meeting areas

· Lines indicating 6’ distance will be placed in front of each exhibitor

· Exhibitors and job seekers will sign a quick health screening upon arrival

· There will be one entrance and one exit with arrows indicating a one-way flow of job seekers

· Job seekers will be admitted in small numbers to each room and strictly monitored to comply with NYS meeting guidelines

· Masks will be required by everyone

· Hand sanitizing stations will be placed through the venue

Representatives from Workforce New York and the NYS Department of Labor will be present to answer questions from job seekers.

Refer to page 2 for a list of confirmed companies so far.

The job fair is free and open to all job seekers. Attendees are encouraged to bring many copies of their resume. The Chamber will scan each resume collected at this career fair and create an on-line database that participating job fair companies can access after the event.

Detailed job fair information will be available on the Chamber’s website at www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com, with a full packet outlining participating companies, contact information and a list of available jobs.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber has been providing Career Fairs to the business community for over two decades. It is an opportunity to bring together employers and job seekers in one venue. Our Career Fairs are designed to connect people with opportunities in our community. The Greater Binghamton Chamber coordinates these events twice a year (August and December in 2020).

EVENT: Greater Binghamton Chamber Annual Project Homecoming Job & Career Fair

DATE/TIME: Friday, December 4, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Binghamton

2020 Greater Binghamton Chamber Project Homecoming Job & Career Fair

Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Confirmed Companies (as of 11/23/20)

1. ACHIEVE

2. Amrex Chemical Co., Inc.

3. Broome-Tioga Workforce/Dept. of Labor

4. Children’s Home

5. CSL Plasma

6. Good Shepherd Fairview Home, Inc.

7. Lineage Foodservice Solutions

8. Lourdes Hospital

9. Magic 101.7 /102.5 The Vault

10. Manpower

11. Mirabito Energy Products

12. Paper Alternative Solutions

13. Stafkings of Binghamton

14. The Raymond Corporation

15. United Health Services

16. U.S. Army

17. Visions Federal Credit Union

18. Willow Run Foods, Inc.