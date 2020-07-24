Chamber Hosts First In-Person, Indoor Job & Career Fair since COVID on 8/7; Strict Social Distancing and Safety Protocols Apply

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Title Sponsor, Mirabito Energy Products, will host the area’s first in-person, indoor Job & Career Fair since COVID on Friday, August 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

Please note that all social distancing and safety protocols will apply including:

· A limit of 34 regular booths and 5 premier booths spaced out evenly between 5 distinct, adjacent meeting areas

· Lines indicating 6’ distance will be placed in front of each exhibitor

· Exhibitors and job seekers will sign a quick health screening upon arrival

· There will be one entrance and one exit with arrows indicating a one-way flow of job seekers

· Job seekers will be admitted in small numbers to each room and strictly monitored to comply with NYS meeting guidelines

· Masks will be required by everyone

· Hand sanitizing stations will be placed through the venue

Representatives from Workforce New York and the NYS Department of Labor will be present to answer questions from job seekers.

Refer to page 2 for a list of confirmed companies so far.

The job fair is free and open to all job seekers. Attendees are encouraged to bring many copies of their resume. The Chamber will scan each resume collected at this career fair and create an on-line database that participating job fair companies can access after the event.

Detailed job fair information will be available on the Chamber’s website at www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com, with a full packet outlining participating companies, contact information and a list of available jobs.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber has been providing Career Fairs to the business community for two decades. It is an opportunity to bring together employers and job seekers in one venue. Our Career Fairs are designed to connect people with opportunities in our community. The Greater Binghamton Chamber coordinates these events twice a year (August and November in 2020).

“This job fair on August 7 is more important than ever,” commented Amy Shaw, COO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber. “As our community hit the pause button back in March due to COVID, it’s time to put people back to work and move our economy forward. One way to do that is to connect job seekers to the over 4,400 jobs available in the Southern Tier. And this event helps accomplish that.”

EVENT: Greater Binghamton Chamber Annual Job & Career Fair

DATE/TIME: Friday, August 7, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Binghamton

2020 Greater Binghamton Job & Career Fair

Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Confirmed Companies (as of 7/23/20)

1. Alorica

2. Ascension – Lourdes Hospital

3. Broome-Tioga Workforce/Dept. of Labor

4. Catholic Charities of Broome County

5. Children’s Home

6. Custom Systems Integration, Inc.

7. Dick’s Sporting Goods Distribution Center

8. Eastern Staffing & Recruiting

9. Good Shepherd Fairview Home

10. HCA – Helping Celebrate Abilities

11. Magic 101.7

12. 102.5 The Vault

13. Masonite International

14. Mirabito Energy Products

15. National Guard

16. Oneonta Job Corps Academy

17. Stafkings of Binghamton, Inc.

18. The Raymond Corporation

19. United Health Services

20. Vestal Army Career Center

21. Visions Federal Credit Union

22. Willow Run Foods, Inc.