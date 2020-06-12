Chamber Announces 16th Annual Golf Tournament, Friday, September 18, 2020

From The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the date of the 16th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, Friday, September 18th at The Club at Shepard Hill, Waverly, NY . The event begins with a shotgun start promptly at 12:30 p.m. Registration and cart assignment will be at the Clubhouse starting at 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy this Chamber member favorite event with other Chamber members, clients, or friends.

The fee for the event is $100 per person, $400 for a team, and includes golf, cart, game prizes for first, second, and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry by 8/15/2020, is $340 per team.

Tee-hole signs are available for purchase for $100.

The field is limited to 28 teams and teams are encouraged to register early. Payment is due at the time of registration. Check, Cash, or Credit Cards are accepted. Please contact the Tioga Chamber for registration visit us at https://www.tiogachamber.com/ or information at 607-687-2020 or email: info@tiogachamber.com.