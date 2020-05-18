Challenge grant announced as SQSPCA walls are about to go up

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

It’s full steam ahead as the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) announces a $100,000 challenge grant in support of its multi-million-dollar SHELTER US Campaign. The announcement comes as work on the new campus moves from site preparation to the shelter building itself.



“To have an anonymous donor offer us a challenge grant of this magnitude at such a crucial

time for our project is truly amazing,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “We

understand folks are looking for ways to economize and tighten their budgets given these

uncertain times. Here is an opportunity to maximize support of our efforts by having your

contribution doubled.”



From now through August 1, every new donation or pledge to the SHELTER US Campaign will be

matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, for a total of $200,000 toward the campaign goal.



“Those who can give $5 are now actually helping to contribute $10. A donation of $5,000

becomes $10,000, and so on. This is truly an incredible opportunity,” Haynes explained.

With $1.5 million of the $5 million goal still to be secured, the SQSPCA is optimistic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been a good demonstration of how essential our shelter really is. In a

time of fear and uncertainty, we have risen to the challenge and actually increased our positive

impact on behalf of animals in need,” Haynes went on to say.



Normal shelter operations – accepting surrendered, stray, and seized animals and adopting

them into loving homes – have continued without interruption during the global pandemic. At

the same time, the SQSPCA has added new services in order to meet the growing needs of the

community. These include a 24/7 pet food pantry, a temporary emergency boarding program

for essential workers or those succumbing to illness, and free weekly rabies vaccination clinics

in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health.



“We are also partnering with the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties to mobilize

volunteer assistance for those who need help caring for their pets. These efforts will keep

people and pets together as they navigate troubled times,” said Haynes. “Additionally, we had

six animals arrive at the shelter yesterday that were relinquished due to death or illness from

overcrowded New York City shelters, a transfer arranged through the New York State Animal

Protection Federation.”



The shelter also tapped into its Emergency Medical Fund to save the life of a mother dog and

her seven puppies recently, and rescued and rehomed five goats earlier this week.

Shelter officials project that these and other mission-based efforts will be both more effective

and more efficient in the new location. The SQSPCA will move from its current site, located in a

flood zone, to a new campus that will include a state-of-the-art shelter designed to increase the

health and safety of animals, visitors, staff, and volunteers. The new facility conforms to

guidelines established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians and will allow the shelter to

follow industry best practices, Haynes said.



“This project is special because when donors visit the new shelter, they will see as well as feel

the tangible difference they have made. We present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people

to leave a legacy as part of the SHELTER US project through naming opportunities, which are

available from $5,000-$100,000,” she added.



To request an information packet, call Haynes at (607) 547-8111, extension 101.

The SHELTER US Capital Campaign Committee, chaired by Cooperstown resident and former

Susquehanna SPCA Board member Anne Keith, will continue to work with the SQSPCA Board of

Directors and staff to secure the funds necessary to reach the $5 million target.



In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to

caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving,

forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit https://sqspca.org/