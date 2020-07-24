Census Bureau Launches Mobile Questionnaire Assistance for 2020 Census Response

From the Broome County Office of Planning and Economic Development:
BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County wants to make sure YOU are counted in the 2020
Census. Accurate Census counts are critical to our community’s future, determining federal
representation and how state and federal funding are allocated. Recent events have only
highlighted the importance of these factors as our community comes together to face the impacts
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently only about 60% of Broome County households and 49% of city of Binghamton
households have filled out their Census forms, lower than the national average response rate.
Broome County is committed to making sure all local residents are counted in the 2020 Census
and supports federal efforts in our community. The U.S. Census Bureau is resuming field
activities in our area and has kicked off efforts to provide direct assistance for responding to the
2020 Census. The Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) program is part of the Census
Bureau’s final push to encourage people to complete the 2020 Census before beginning door-todoor efforts at non-responsive households. At MQA events census response representatives will
help people complete the census on a provided tablet or on their own device and can assist with
any questions.
Assistance will be provided while practicing state and local social distancing protocols. All
census workers have been trained in social distancing protocols and issued personal protective
equipment (PPE), including masks to be worn during MQA support. During all outreach efforts,
staff are identified with an ID badge with their name, photograph, a U.S. Department of
Commerce watermark seal, and an expiration date. They will have an official Census Bureauissued bag and tablet. MQA locations will have banners bearing the 2020 Census logo.
Residents can continue to respond to the Census online or by phone via www.my2020census.gov
or 1-844-330-2020. Likewise, anyone in need of assistance for completing the Census can visit
one of the MQA sites in your community.
Scheduled MQA Events for Broome County are listed below. Follow the Broome County
Planning Department Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/BCPlanning/) for up-to-date
information about the 2020 Census and local outreach events. If you have any questions, please
contact the Broome County Planning Department.
Saturday, July 25
1:30-2:30 pm
North of Main Community Center
Binghamton Food Rescue Distribution
Center for Civic Engagement Voter Registration
85 Walnut St, Binghamton NY 13905
Sunday, July 26
10:00-3:00 pm
Animal Adventure Park
Hero Appreciation Day
85 Martin Hill Rd, Harpursville NY 13787
Monday July 27
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Binghamton DMV Office
81 Chenango St, Binghamton NY 13901
Tuesday July 28
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Endicott DMV Office
137 Washington Ave, Endicott NY 13760
Tuesday, July 28
4:00-7:00 pm
Downtown Courtyard Market
49 Court St, Binghamton NY 13901
Wednesday, July 29
12:00-1:00 pm
Lee Barta Community Center
Food Pantry Distribution
108 Liberty St, Binghamton NY 13901
Wednesday, July 29
2:30-4:30 pm
Rural Health Network
VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site
455 Court St, Binghamton NY 13904
Thursday, July 30
11:30-1:00 pm
Binghamton Urban Farm
VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site
16 Tudor St, Binghamton NY 13901
Thursday, July 30
4:00-6:00 pm
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site
83 Main St, Binghamton NY 13905
Thursday, July 30
4:00-6:00 pm
Central United Methodist Church
VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site
17 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott NY 13760
Tuesday, August 4
9:30-10:30 am
Eastern Broome Senior Center
Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution
27 Golden Ln, Harpursville NY 13787
Monday, August 10
1:00-2:30 pm
Broome West Senior Center
Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution
2801 Wayne St, Endicott NY 13760
Tuesday, August 11
9:30-11:00 am
Otsiningo Park
Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution
1 Otsiningo St, Binghamton NY 13903
Friday, August 14
9:30-11:00 am
Johnson City Senior Center
Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution
30 Brocton St, Johnson City NY 13790