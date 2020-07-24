Census Bureau Launches Mobile Questionnaire Assistance for 2020 Census Response

From the Broome County Office of Planning and Economic Development:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Broome County wants to make sure YOU are counted in the 2020

Census. Accurate Census counts are critical to our community’s future, determining federal

representation and how state and federal funding are allocated. Recent events have only

highlighted the importance of these factors as our community comes together to face the impacts

of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Currently only about 60% of Broome County households and 49% of city of Binghamton

households have filled out their Census forms, lower than the national average response rate.

Broome County is committed to making sure all local residents are counted in the 2020 Census

and supports federal efforts in our community. The U.S. Census Bureau is resuming field

activities in our area and has kicked off efforts to provide direct assistance for responding to the

2020 Census. The Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) program is part of the Census

Bureau’s final push to encourage people to complete the 2020 Census before beginning door-todoor efforts at non-responsive households. At MQA events census response representatives will

help people complete the census on a provided tablet or on their own device and can assist with

any questions.



Assistance will be provided while practicing state and local social distancing protocols. All

census workers have been trained in social distancing protocols and issued personal protective

equipment (PPE), including masks to be worn during MQA support. During all outreach efforts,

staff are identified with an ID badge with their name, photograph, a U.S. Department of

Commerce watermark seal, and an expiration date. They will have an official Census Bureauissued bag and tablet. MQA locations will have banners bearing the 2020 Census logo.

Residents can continue to respond to the Census online or by phone via www.my2020census.gov

or 1-844-330-2020. Likewise, anyone in need of assistance for completing the Census can visit

one of the MQA sites in your community.



Scheduled MQA Events for Broome County are listed below. Follow the Broome County

Planning Department Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/BCPlanning/) for up-to-date

information about the 2020 Census and local outreach events. If you have any questions, please

contact the Broome County Planning Department.

Saturday, July 25

1:30-2:30 pm

North of Main Community Center

Binghamton Food Rescue Distribution

Center for Civic Engagement Voter Registration

85 Walnut St, Binghamton NY 13905



Sunday, July 26

10:00-3:00 pm

Animal Adventure Park

Hero Appreciation Day

85 Martin Hill Rd, Harpursville NY 13787



Monday July 27

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Binghamton DMV Office

81 Chenango St, Binghamton NY 13901

Tuesday July 28

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Endicott DMV Office

137 Washington Ave, Endicott NY 13760



Tuesday, July 28

4:00-7:00 pm

Downtown Courtyard Market

49 Court St, Binghamton NY 13901



Wednesday, July 29

12:00-1:00 pm

Lee Barta Community Center

Food Pantry Distribution

108 Liberty St, Binghamton NY 13901



Wednesday, July 29

2:30-4:30 pm

Rural Health Network

VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site

455 Court St, Binghamton NY 13904

Thursday, July 30

11:30-1:00 pm

Binghamton Urban Farm

VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site

16 Tudor St, Binghamton NY 13901



Thursday, July 30

4:00-6:00 pm

Tabernacle United Methodist Church

VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site

83 Main St, Binghamton NY 13905



Thursday, July 30

4:00-6:00 pm

Central United Methodist Church

VINES Farm Share Pick-up Site

17 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott NY 13760



Tuesday, August 4

9:30-10:30 am

Eastern Broome Senior Center

Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution

27 Golden Ln, Harpursville NY 13787



Monday, August 10

1:00-2:30 pm

Broome West Senior Center

Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution

2801 Wayne St, Endicott NY 13760



Tuesday, August 11

9:30-11:00 am

Otsiningo Park

Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution

1 Otsiningo St, Binghamton NY 13903



Friday, August 14

9:30-11:00 am

Johnson City Senior Center

Office for Aging Farmers’ Market Voucher Distribution

30 Brocton St, Johnson City NY 13790