Celebrating the restaurants and chefs of the Fresh Food Face Off: A Very Special Raffle-Me-This!

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:
But here’s how you can help—while also supporting the fantastic restaurants and chefs in our community that have consistently supported CCE Broome’s largest fundraiser of the year–the Fresh Food Face Off.
Your purchase of a $20 Raffle-Me-This! ticket goes directly to support our programs, while giving you the chance to win a basket chock-full of hundreds of dollars of gift cards to these Fresh Food Face Off restaurants:
Beer Tree
The Beef
California Grill
The Colonial
Dos Rios Cantina
Garage Taco Bar
Lost Dog Café
McCoy’s Chophouse
Old Barn Market
Parlor City Vegan
Red & White Catering
Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar
Social on State
Thai Time
The gift cards for this very special Raffle-Me-This! were purchased by members of CCE Broome’s Board of Directors, staff and vendors at the Farmers Market, as a way of demonstrating their gratitude to the restaurants and chefs of the Fresh Food Face Off.
As Nichole Anderson, 4-H Program Educator and Catskill Cattle Company farmer, explains the partnership with the Broome County Regional Farmers Market farmers and local restaurants and chefs is a two-way street—benefitting the both the Broome County Regional Farmers Market farmers and the local restaurants—by putting a spotlight on the farm fresh ingredients featured at Fresh Food Face Off.
Indeed, this Raffle-Me-This! is a special fundraiser and win-win—where you can support both the wonderful restaurants in our community impacted by the pandemic while also supporting CCE Broome’s programs.
Purchase your Raffle-Me-This! tickets at: https://tinyurl.com/y4869jqx
The winning ticket will be drawn Friday October 2, and the winner will be able to pick up this very special gift card basket at the Farmers Market on Saturday, October 3, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.