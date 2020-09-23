Celebrating the restaurants and chefs of the Fresh Food Face Off: A Very Special Raffle-Me-This!

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

But here’s how you can help—while also supporting the fantastic restaurants and chefs in our community that have consistently supported CCE Broome’s largest fundraiser of the year–the Fresh Food Face Off.

Your purchase of a $20 Raffle-Me-This! ticket goes directly to support our programs, while giving you the chance to win a basket chock-full of hundreds of dollars of gift cards to these Fresh Food Face Off restaurants:

Beer Tree

The Beef

California Grill

The Colonial

Dos Rios Cantina

Garage Taco Bar

Lost Dog Café

McCoy’s Chophouse

Old Barn Market

Parlor City Vegan

Red & White Catering

Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar

Social on State

Thai Time

The gift cards for this very special Raffle-Me-This! were purchased by members of CCE Broome’s Board of Directors, staff and vendors at the Farmers Market, as a way of demonstrating their gratitude to the restaurants and chefs of the Fresh Food Face Off.

As Nichole Anderson, 4-H Program Educator and Catskill Cattle Company farmer, explains the partnership with the Broome County Regional Farmers Market farmers and local restaurants and chefs is a two-way street—benefitting the both the Broome County Regional Farmers Market farmers and the local restaurants—by putting a spotlight on the farm fresh ingredients featured at Fresh Food Face Off.

Indeed, this Raffle-Me-This! is a special fundraiser and win-win—where you can support both the wonderful restaurants in our community impacted by the pandemic while also supporting CCE Broome’s programs.

Purchase your Raffle-Me-This! tickets at: https://tinyurl.com/y4869jqx

The winning ticket will be drawn Friday October 2, and the winner will be able to pick up this very special gift card basket at the Farmers Market on Saturday, October 3, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.