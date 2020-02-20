Celebrating Cultures! District to host culture night

From Maine-Endwell School District:

Maine-Endwell will celebrate the many cultures that make up our Spartan community at a Culture Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Homer Brink Elementary School, 3618 Briar Lane, Endwell.

The traditions of 18 different countries will be on display, and 34 of the district’s English language learners (elementary through high school) will present projects about their country of origin. The event will include a digital fashion show, dancing, music, artifacts, clothing, and food.

The event is free.

(Members of the media are invited to the event.) For more information contact English as a New Language Teacher, Amy Decker, adecker@me.stier.org