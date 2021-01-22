Celebrate Love with the Ti-Ahwaga Players

From the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players:

Looking for a perfect night to spend with your special someone this Valentine’s weekend? Well look no further than the Ti-Ahwaga Players! Coming to you from their very own “Ti-Ahwaga Tavern”, the upcoming virtual variety show My Ti-Ahwaga Valentine premiers Friday, February 12th and Saturday, February 13th at 8:00pm. Join the Ti-Ahwaga Players for an evening jam packed with talent and romance, featuring your favorite classic love songs from artists like Frank Sinatra, Etta James, Natalie Cole, and so much more.

This is a celebration of love. Become a part of this very special evening; share the evening with the one you love and declare your feelings in the following ways:

For $20 you can send in a picture of you and your loved one, and it will be featured during our show.

For $35 you can send a message with your picture to your loved one that will be displayed during the show.

For $50 you can send a picture, add text, and be able to dedicate one of the songs to your loved one.

Contact Ti-Ahwaga Players at info@tiahawaga.com or calling 607-687-2130 if you are interested.The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Tickets for this event are $15 each. Please purchase tickets through the PayPal link found on our website at www.tiahwaga.com.