Celebrate Earth Day with activities for teens & adults

Early US space explorations brought home global views of the earth – spurring the momentum for environmental protection laws and natural resources stewardship – forerunners of today’s concerns about climage change.

Friendship 7 and John Glenn led the way, taking the first color photos using a camera and pioneering high speed color film from ANSCO-GAF, Binghamton NY.

