Celebrate Earth Day with activities for teens & adults

From TechWorks!:

Early US space explorations brought home global views of the earth – spurring the momentum for environmental protection laws and natural resources stewardship – forerunners of today’s concerns about climage change.

Friendship 7 and John Glenn led the way, taking the first color photos using a camera and pioneering high speed color film from ANSCO-GAF, Binghamton NY.
http://www.ctandi.org/earthdayactivities

News, Activities, & vintage Ansco in Space footage selected by the TechWorks! teams for the teenager spirit in all of us.

