CCE Tioga Family Resource Centers offering parenting series

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the office of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga:

Parenting Series offered by CCE Tioga Family Resource Centers scheduled for 2020. 

The 8 week series is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. 

The series will be held Monday evenings, 5 pm to 7 pm at 56 Main Street, Owego, beginning February 3 and at Waverly Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Waverly, beginning March 30.

Play care for little ones provided during the sessions. Advance registration is required.  Please call (607) 687-4020 to register.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now