CCE Tioga Family Resource Centers offering parenting series

From the office of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga:

Parenting Series offered by CCE Tioga Family Resource Centers scheduled for 2020.

The 8 week series is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18.

The series will be held Monday evenings, 5 pm to 7 pm at 56 Main Street, Owego, beginning February 3 and at Waverly Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Waverly, beginning March 30.

Play care for little ones provided during the sessions. Advance registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4020 to register.