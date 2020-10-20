Cayuga Medical Center Temporarily Pauses Visitation

From Cayuga Medical Center:

In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Cayuga Medical Center will temporarily

suspend hospital visitations.

Ithaca, New York –– In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, and in order to protect the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and the communities we serve, Cayuga Medical Center is proactively putting visitor restrictions in place beginning today, October 19th, at 7:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. The restrictions are as follows:

No visitors will be allowed entry to the hospital during a patient’s stay until the temporary restrictions are lifted.

Exceptions will be made when medically necessary (including deliveries at Cayuga Birthplace) or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life care.

With certain restrictions, Emergency Room (ER) patients may be accompanied by a single support person, however support persons may not accompany admitted patients into the inpatient hospital units.

Everyone entering the building will continue to be screened.

We understand this will be difficult for some patients and apologize for the inconvenience. We encourage everyone to make use of technology such as phones and tablets, which the hospital has available for patient use, to facilitate communication with loved ones and patients in the hospital.

About Cayuga Health

Cayuga Health (CH) has two hospitals, Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital, as well as a multi-specialty group, Cayuga Medical Associates. Combined employment, including affiliated organizations, is over 2,200 employees. CH is clinically linked to Mayo Medical Laboratories, Rochester Regional Health for cardiac services, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Rochester for neurosciences.

About Cayuga Medical Center

Cayuga Medical Center [CMC] is a not-for-profit, acute-care medical center bringing state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment services to the residents of Tompkins, Cortland, Seneca, and Tioga counties. CMC houses over 200 beds and employs 1,200 health-care professionals and has a medical staff of 200 affiliated physicians.