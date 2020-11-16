Cayuga Health sampling center hours

November 12, 2020 Ithaca, NY – In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases and recent exposures in Tompkins County, Cayuga Health will be offering COVID-19 testing at the Mass Sampling Center on Saturday, November 14th from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The Mass Sampling Center is located in portable structures at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road and is staffed by experienced and knowledgeable Cayuga Health employees.

Regular hours for pre-scheduled drive through testing will remain the same: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday– Friday.

Any area residents seeking a test can go to www.cayugahealth.org to review the criteria and schedule an appointment.

A call center has been set up for patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions.

The call center number is 607-319-5708.

Need transportation to the testing site? Contact 2-1-1 (or 877-211-8677) for a list of options. Available 8:30 am – 5:00 pm weekdays.

For additional information about cases or specific recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health.