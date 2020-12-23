Cayuga Health Receives and Administers COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline Workers at Cayuga Medical Center

From Cayuga Health:

Ithaca, New York –– Cayuga Health officials announced today that they have received both FDA Approved COVID-19 vaccines and that they began administering them to their frontline providers employees early this morning. On December 18, Cayuga Health started employee inoculations, as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Phase I approach, at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.

“We are pleased to have received both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines at Cayuga Medical Center,” states Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We have strategically identified patient facing clinical and non-clinical employees as part of this first phase and much like our attention to increased testing, we will remain vigilant with our administering of the vaccines in accordance with county and New York State Department of Health guidelines.”

For additional information about vaccines, cases, or recent exposures, visit: www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health.

To view statistical data and official numbers as they are released by the Cayuga Health Sampling Centers visit: https://cayugahealthsystem.org/coviddata/

To register to at any of three Cayuga Health County Sampling Sites: visit https://cayugahealthsystem.org/

Locations are in Ithaca, NY (2) and Montour Falls, NY (1).