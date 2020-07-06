Cayuga Health has Resumed Limited Inpatient Visitation for Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital

From Cayuga Health:

Ithaca, New York – Cayuga Health announced today that it is allowing inpatient visitation at Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital. Visiting Hours are Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Following state guidelines:

Everyone entering the hospital or off-site location will be temperature checked (must be below 100 degrees) and screened for symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.) or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. Failing the screening requirement will preclude the visitor/support person from entry. Visitors will also be asked about past travel out of state.

Visitation is limited to one person for a maximum of 4 hours per day/patient, which is the maximum amount of time allowed within NYS Department of Health guidelines.

Patients undergoing same day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by a companion and that companion may remain with the patient through the initial intake process; and may rejoin the patient during the discharge process.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask for the entirety of their visit. Visitors who fail to wear a hospital issued mask and other PPE will not be allowed in the facility.

All visitors must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit.

All visitors must be greater than 18 years of age.

Dining Services at both hospitals will be closed for visitors/support people.



“We have been working diligently to create a policy that will allow visitors into Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital while maintaining the safety of our patients and staff,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We recognize that visitors are a significant part of the healing process and we are very pleased to be able to allow patients visitation with friends and family once again.”

Certain departments such as Behavioral Health and the Cayuga Birthplace have additional restictions in place. To learn more about visitation hours and rules visit www.cayugamed.org or www.schuylerhospital.org.