Cayuga Health COVID-19 Sampling Center at Ithaca Mall Transitions to ‘By Appointment Only’

From Cayuga Health:
Ithaca, NY – Cayuga Health officials announced that beginning today they will require scheduled appointments and advance registration for testing at the COVID-19 Mass Sampling Center, Ithaca Mall parking lot.
“To enhance the testing experience for area residents, the Cayuga Health Mass Sampling Site will require scheduled appointments for everyone seeking and meeting the requirements for a COVID-19 Test,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO of Cayuga Health. “Scheduling an appointment ahead of time will minimize traffic congestion and the wait times for people being tested.”
Those seeking a test can go to cayugahealth.org to review the criteria and schedule an appointment to be tested. For those individuals that do not meet the criteria for testing and would like to be tested, a $99 option will be available. A call center has been set up for patients who may not have access to the internet, need assistance registering, or have questions. The call center number is 607-319-5708.
The Cayuga Health/Tompkins County Sampling Center is located in portable structures at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Road, and is staffed by experienced and knowledgeable Cayuga Health employees. It is available for pre-scheduled drive through testing from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Rides are available in a sanitized vehicle to the Cayuga Health Sampling Site. After registration call 2-1-1 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule a ride. There is no charge for this ride.