Up to the Minute

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Catholic Schools of Broome County released a custom-designed mobile app for iOS devices.

A Seton Catholic High School Student developed the app to allow faculty, staff, students, and families to easily access information about lunch menus, calendars, athletics, grades, and much more. Notifications will provide principals and school officials with an efficient method for communicating for mobile users.

Building on the success of the new Catholic Schools of Broome County website released in fall 2018 (csbcsaints.org), this app will be able to push up-to-date content and news enhancing the experience of mobile users.

11th grade Seton Catholic Central student Luke Redmore custom-designed the app for maximum functionality and efficiency. Redmore designed, built, tested, and released the app as part of an interdisciplinary project between AP English, AP Computer Science, and Project Lead The Way.

Seton Catholic Central offers 17 AP courses and a comprehensive Project Lead The Way curriculum. PLTW aims to empower students with 21st-century STEM skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.

The app is available for download on all iOS devices through Apple's App Store, by searching for "CSBC." An Android version is anticipated for release in fall 2019.