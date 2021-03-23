Catfish Derby postponed for one more year; community thanked

From the Vietnam Veterans of America:

We are sad to announce that this year’s Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby, normally held in June, is being postponed once again due to the current restrictions surrounding the pandemic.

We would like to thank the community for their generous donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Annual Catfish Derby. It is through these donations that allow us to continue our charitable work in the Region.

Without the help and contributions from our sponsors we would not be able to provide the services that our group does. From buying Christmas presents for our brothers and sisters in the Oxford Veterans Home, purchasing food for Rural Ministries during the holiday season for less fortunate families, donating to the Boys & Girls Club in Owego and our scholarship program at Owego Free Academy are some of the efforts our organization supports.

Once again, our sincere gratitude and appreciation for the continued support received by the community.