Carolann Solebello and Joe Iadanza team up for 6 On The Square concert

New York City-based singer/songwriters Carolann Solebello and Joe Iadanza will perform at 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Solebello is a performing songwriter born and bred in New York City. Best known to folk audiences as a founding member of Americana trio Red Molly, she tours both as a solo performer and with modern folk quartet No Fuss and Feathers.

Her smooth, compelling voice and warm acoustic guitar style nod to rural folk traditions, yet her urban sense of rhythm and vocal phrasing bend those traditional forms into more contemporary shapes.

She is a proud member of the Jack Hardy Songwriters’ Exchange and has won numerous songwriting awards. Her fifth solo album, “Shiver,” was released in 2018.

Learn more online at carolannsolebello.com.

Born of Italian immigrants and union activists, Iadanza has a voice that recalls Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin, and he writes songs reminiscent of storytelling from Bruce Springsteen and Leonard Cohen.

The Long Island native is rooted in classic folk, and in 2019 he released his third studio album, “Common Man.” It’s a folk-rock love letter about trust, starting over and charting new relationships. Filled with deeply personal stories, rich symbolism, anthemic hooks and a classic production vibe, the record is a leap forward for Iadanza in terms of songwriting, delivery and production.

Learn more online at joeiadanza.com.

Tickets for the Feb. 15 show are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; purchase online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876) to make a reservation. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.

Coming up at 6OTS

Performing this winter and spring are Jon Pousette-Dart (Feb. 22), Jay Ungar and Molly Mason (March 6), Martyn Joseph (March 20), David Francey (April 4), Bill Staines (April 18), Rod Abernethy (April 25), Tannahill Weavers (May 2), Vance Gilbert (May 16) and North Sea Gas (June 5).

Photo exhibit opens March 4

The Two Rivers Photography Club will open an exhibit of members’ photos with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4. The club was founded in 2010 by former members of the Roberson Photo Club. They offer a variety competitions, classes and other activities.

The 6OTS exhibit runs through May 16. Learn more at 2rpc.com. 6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford