CarFit Event at the Broome West Center Center

ENDWELL, NY – Broome West Senior Center will host a CarFit Event on Monday, September 16th 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The event will be held at 2801 Wayne Street, Endwell.

CarFit is a national program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association and designed to give a quick, yet comprehensive check on how well an older driver and their vehicle work together using a 12-point checklist.

As we age, changes in our vision, flexibility, strength, range of motion and even size and height, may make us less comfortable and reduce our control behind the wheel.

Despite being the safest drivers, older drivers are more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a crash due to fragility of their aging bodies.

Trained CarFit volunteers provide information to ensure the safest “fit” for older drivers and their vehicles.

It’s quick, it’s easy and it’s FREE! Call today to schedule your appointment time!

Pre-register by calling (607) 778-2807. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.