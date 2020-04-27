Care Compass Network Provides COVID-19 Telehealth Assistance Program

From the Care Compass Network:

BINGHAMTON, NY – In an effort to support the local community during the current coronavirus pandemic, Care Compass Network (CCN) was pleased to announced a funding opportunity for clinical care, behavioral health, and other community organizations to help them implement HIPAA Compliant Telehealth Video Conferencing technologies. On April 17, 2020 CCN announced that over $400,000 was awarded to 20 partners across the Southern Tier.

“We feel that it is imperative for us to leverage our resources and experience, to assist our partners in continuing to provide quality care to the residents of the Southern Tier, as we all continue to face these unprecedented challenges,” shares Jim Racht, Telehealth Program Manager, Care Compass Network.

The purpose of the program is to provide funding and guidance to help organizations implement a Telehealth Video Conferencing technology or to upgrade an existing conferencing technology to a more appropriate level in order to comply with tight restrictions on in-person contact between individuals.

As organizations are adapting to a new ‘normal’, these technologies will help them continue to support the community by addressing social determinants of health, providing behavioral health and/or clinical care, and connecting their patients/ clients to additional services.