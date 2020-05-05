Care Compass Network Awards $2 Million in Grants to Local Organizations

From the Care Compass Network:
BINGHAMTON, NY – In November 2019, Care Compass Network (CCN) released the application for the 5th round of Innovation Funding, a program which was developed to create an opportunity for organizations across the Southern Tier to creatively transform the delivery of health care, improve health outcomes, and the overall experience with a target at underserved community residents. Through this round of the Innovation Fund program, CCN is excited to announce the awarding of $2,036,230 to community organizations in the support of 18 unique programs and initiatives across the Southern Tier.
The awarded organizations range from social care providers to colleges to local hospital systems who are addressing topics such as Social Determinants of Health and increasing access to care. The programs seek to tackle core infrastructure critical to the healthcare system, from providing transportation to employment locations, opening a Life Skills Café and community kitchen, increasing access to care to medically and socially complex individuals, addressing food insecurity, and integrating trauma-informed behavioral health care into primary care for skilled nursing facility residents.
“The creativity displayed through these awards is highly reflective of our community’s appetite to collaborate, innovate, and champion leading edge health and wellness in the Southern Tier. We’re seeing a great advancement in the regional infrastructure that will cause both advancement and alignment of services in our region,” states Mark Ropiecki, Executive Director of Care Compass Network. “We’re excited by the opportunity to invest in the infrastructure of our region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning the Southern Tier to be stronger on the other side.”
Care Compass Network (CCN), launched their Innovation Fund Program back in 2015 to support partner organizations develop or expand programs and services that support the transformation of healthcare delivery and improve overall patient outcomes. These funds allow partners to create new and innovative programs or expand outreach services that help increase engagement of the Medicaid population within CCN’s nine-county region.
|Applicant
|Project Name
|Funds Awarded
|Capabilities
|Ride-Sharing Program
|$39,909
|Catholic Charities of Chenango County
|Emergency Shelter/ Roots & Wings
|$88,710
|Catholic Charities of Tompkins-Tioga
|Nichols Community Kitchen
|$140,015
|Cayuga Health Partners
|Suds ‘N Such
|$9,000
|Cayuga Health Partners
|Mobile Integrated Care
|$136,000
|Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference
|Family Nutrition & Overall Wellness
|$168,500
|CirCare
|Gaps in Care
|$177,805
|Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware
|Seeds to Supper
|$146,710
|Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins
|Food Insecurity
|$82,975
|Family Planning of South-Central New York
|Transportation
|$30,000
|Gadabout Transportation
|Transportation
|$106,000
|Ithaca College
|Trauma-Informed LTC
|$69,636
|Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network
|Social/ Emotional Health
|$197,484
|Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
|Health Home Medication Management
|$350,000
|Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
|Population Health Improvements
|$50,732
|Rural Health Network of South-Central New York
|Expanding Rural Cultural Competency
|$44,706
|Steuben Senior Services Fund
|Long-Term Care Alternatives
|$160,000
|UHS Hospitals
|Bridge Program for Immigrants
|$38,048
Full program descriptions can be found on Care Compass Network’s website at https://carecompassnetwork.org/about/funding-opportunities/.