Care Compass Network Awards $2 Million in Grants to Local Organizations

Care Compass Network:

BINGHAMTON, NY In November 2019, Care Compass Network (CCN) released the application for the 5th round of Innovation Funding, a program which was developed to create an opportunity for organizations across the Southern Tier to creatively transform the delivery of health care, improve health outcomes, and the overall experience with a target at underserved community residents.  Through this round of the Innovation Fund program, CCN is excited to announce the awarding of $2,036,230 to community organizations in the support of 18 unique programs and initiatives across the Southern Tier.

The awarded organizations range from social care providers to colleges to local hospital systems who are addressing topics such as Social Determinants of Health and increasing access to care.  The programs seek to tackle core infrastructure critical to the healthcare system, from providing transportation to employment locations, opening a Life Skills Café and community kitchen, increasing access to care to medically and socially complex individuals, addressing food insecurity, and integrating trauma-informed behavioral health care into primary care for skilled nursing facility residents.

“The creativity displayed through these awards is highly reflective of our community’s appetite to collaborate, innovate, and champion leading edge health and wellness in the Southern Tier.  We’re seeing a great advancement in the regional infrastructure that will cause both advancement and alignment of services in our region,” states Mark Ropiecki, Executive Director of Care Compass Network. “We’re excited by the opportunity to invest in the infrastructure of our region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning the Southern Tier to be stronger on the other side.”

Care Compass Network (CCN), launched their Innovation Fund Program back in 2015 to support partner organizations develop or expand programs and services that support the transformation of healthcare delivery and improve overall patient outcomes. These funds allow partners to create new and innovative programs or expand outreach services that help increase engagement of the Medicaid population within CCN’s nine-county region.

ApplicantProject NameFunds Awarded
CapabilitiesRide-Sharing Program$39,909
Catholic Charities of Chenango CountyEmergency Shelter/ Roots & Wings$88,710
Catholic Charities of Tompkins-TiogaNichols Community Kitchen$140,015
Cayuga Health PartnersSuds ‘N Such$9,000
Cayuga Health PartnersMobile Integrated Care$136,000
Children’s Home of Wyoming ConferenceFamily Nutrition & Overall Wellness$168,500
CirCareGaps in Care$177,805
Cornell Cooperative Extension of DelawareSeeds to Supper$146,710
Cornell Cooperative Extension of TompkinsFood Insecurity$82,975
Family Planning of South-Central New YorkTransportation$30,000
Gadabout TransportationTransportation$106,000
Ithaca CollegeTrauma-Informed LTC$69,636
Mothers & Babies Perinatal NetworkSocial/ Emotional Health$197,484
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial HospitalHealth Home Medication Management$350,000
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial HospitalPopulation Health Improvements$50,732
Rural Health Network of South-Central New YorkExpanding Rural Cultural Competency$44,706
Steuben Senior Services FundLong-Term Care Alternatives$160,000
UHS HospitalsBridge Program for Immigrants$38,048

Full program descriptions can be found on Care Compass Network’s website at https://carecompassnetwork.org/about/funding-opportunities/.

