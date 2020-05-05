Care Compass Network Awards $2 Million in Grants to Local Organizations

From the Care Compass Network:

BINGHAMTON, NY – In November 2019, Care Compass Network (CCN) released the application for the 5th round of Innovation Funding, a program which was developed to create an opportunity for organizations across the Southern Tier to creatively transform the delivery of health care, improve health outcomes, and the overall experience with a target at underserved community residents. Through this round of the Innovation Fund program, CCN is excited to announce the awarding of $2,036,230 to community organizations in the support of 18 unique programs and initiatives across the Southern Tier.

The awarded organizations range from social care providers to colleges to local hospital systems who are addressing topics such as Social Determinants of Health and increasing access to care. The programs seek to tackle core infrastructure critical to the healthcare system, from providing transportation to employment locations, opening a Life Skills Café and community kitchen, increasing access to care to medically and socially complex individuals, addressing food insecurity, and integrating trauma-informed behavioral health care into primary care for skilled nursing facility residents.

“The creativity displayed through these awards is highly reflective of our community’s appetite to collaborate, innovate, and champion leading edge health and wellness in the Southern Tier. We’re seeing a great advancement in the regional infrastructure that will cause both advancement and alignment of services in our region,” states Mark Ropiecki, Executive Director of Care Compass Network. “We’re excited by the opportunity to invest in the infrastructure of our region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning the Southern Tier to be stronger on the other side.”

Care Compass Network (CCN), launched their Innovation Fund Program back in 2015 to support partner organizations develop or expand programs and services that support the transformation of healthcare delivery and improve overall patient outcomes. These funds allow partners to create new and innovative programs or expand outreach services that help increase engagement of the Medicaid population within CCN’s nine-county region.

Applicant Project Name Funds Awarded Capabilities Ride-Sharing Program $39,909 Catholic Charities of Chenango County Emergency Shelter/ Roots & Wings $88,710 Catholic Charities of Tompkins-Tioga Nichols Community Kitchen $140,015 Cayuga Health Partners Suds ‘N Such $9,000 Cayuga Health Partners Mobile Integrated Care $136,000 Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference Family Nutrition & Overall Wellness $168,500 CirCare Gaps in Care $177,805 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware Seeds to Supper $146,710 Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins Food Insecurity $82,975 Family Planning of South-Central New York Transportation $30,000 Gadabout Transportation Transportation $106,000 Ithaca College Trauma-Informed LTC $69,636 Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network Social/ Emotional Health $197,484 Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Health Home Medication Management $350,000 Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital Population Health Improvements $50,732 Rural Health Network of South-Central New York Expanding Rural Cultural Competency $44,706 Steuben Senior Services Fund Long-Term Care Alternatives $160,000 UHS Hospitals Bridge Program for Immigrants $38,048

Full program descriptions can be found on Care Compass Network’s website at https://carecompassnetwork.org/about/funding-opportunities/.